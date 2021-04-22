Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.52. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 66,481 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

