Raphael D’amico Acquires 35,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

