Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KNT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.74.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.