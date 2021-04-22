Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$145.00 Price Target

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) received a C$145.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSP. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.27.

WSP traded down C$0.51 on Thursday, hitting C$127.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,313. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$131.41. The stock has a market cap of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

