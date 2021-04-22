Raymond James Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $80.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,537. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.