Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.05.

Shares of OKTA opened at $274.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.74. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

