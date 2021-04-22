Raymond James Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.25.

KEY stock opened at C$25.86 on Monday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$16.66 and a 52 week high of C$27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 685.71%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

