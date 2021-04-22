Raymond James Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $30.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

