Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$32.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Village Farms International stock opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.03. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

