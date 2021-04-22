Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.