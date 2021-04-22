Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys 69,900 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 227.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up 4.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. 15,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.