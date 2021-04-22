Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up approximately 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 368,916 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 282,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,893. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 885.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

