Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $68.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. 33,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,921. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

