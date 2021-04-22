Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AETUF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

