Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

