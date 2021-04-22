Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at BTIG Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

