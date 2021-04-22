Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 400,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

