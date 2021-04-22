Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.33. 4,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

