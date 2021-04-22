Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

