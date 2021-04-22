Regents of The University of California Has $50.11 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regents of The University of California increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.5% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 238,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

