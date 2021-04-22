Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RF opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

