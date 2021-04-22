Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.21. 811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,489. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

