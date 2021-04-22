Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $57.25. Approximately 8,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,385,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

