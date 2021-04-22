Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 88,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

