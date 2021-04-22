Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

UNM stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

