Research Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

