Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

