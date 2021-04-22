Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,172 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CC opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

