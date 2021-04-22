Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

