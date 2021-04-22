Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

