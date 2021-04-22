Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,034 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of QRVO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

