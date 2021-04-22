REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.11 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $59.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.