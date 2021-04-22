Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

