Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

