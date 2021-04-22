RFG Advisory LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

