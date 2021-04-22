RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

