RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

