RFG Advisory LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $375.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.