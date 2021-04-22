RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,293.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

