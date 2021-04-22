Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

