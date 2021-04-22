Richard Douglas Gledhill Sells 800,000 Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53).

SCE stock remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday. 989,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.24. Surface Transforms Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £133.60 million and a P/E ratio of -45.33.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

