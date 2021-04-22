Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RHI traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 13,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

