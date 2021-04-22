Robert J. Ben Sells 1,768 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $13,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

