Robert W. Baird Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

