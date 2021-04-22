Robert W. Baird Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to “Outperform”

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

