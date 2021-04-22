Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

RCI stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

