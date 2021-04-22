Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Posts Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

