Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 441 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

