Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $429.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

