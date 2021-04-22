RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RosCan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. RosCan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

